Rouhani felicitates Johnson on election as UK PM

The full text of President Hassan Rouhani’s message to Boris Johnson is as follows according to the Iranian Presidency official website:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Mr Boris Johnson,

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,

I would like to offer my congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I hope that Your Excellency’s familiarity with relations between Iran and the United Kingdom, and your only one visit to Tehran greatly contribute to removing the existing obstacles on the path of development of relations between the two countries, and we witness further deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations during your tenure as the Prime Minister.

I wish Your Excellency health and success.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran