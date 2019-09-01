Pres. Rouhani felicitates Malaysia on Independence Day

President Rouhani in separate messages to Malaysian King Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, felicitated Malaysia’s Independence Day, also known as Hari Merdeka, which falls on August 31 and celebrates the country’s independence from British Empire in 1975.

In his message to the Malaysian King, President Rouhani expressed hope for witnessing further expansion of bilateral relations, as well as continuation and promotion of sustainable peace and stability in the world, particularly in the Muslim world.

In his message to the Malaysian prime minister, President Rouhani voiced hope for development of bilateral ties in line with the two countries’ interests, particularly in economic and trade sectors.

The Iranian president also wished for the people of Malaysia prosperity and happiness.

MNA/4708118