Tehran ready to develop relations with Dushanbe: Iranian envoy

The extraordinary and plenipotentiary Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi met with the speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan (Majlisi Milli) Mahmadsaid Ubaydulloyev on Friday in Dushanbe.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of parliamentary relations, increasing bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

Iran's ambassador to Tajikistan said “the two countries' parliaments could play an important supportive role in boosting the political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.”

Recalling the will of the two countries’ high-ranking officials to expand bilateral relations between the two nations, Saberi emphasized the role that both common religion and language as well as the recent developments in Iran-Tajikistan over the past few months can play in bringing the two countries closer to each other.

He also expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop and strengthen relations in all fields, including the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, something that was welcomed by the Speaker of the Tajik National Assembly.

Ubaydulloyev, for his part, referred to the linguistic, cultural and historical similarities between the two countries and achievements by the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need to increase cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Tajikistan in various fields, including parliamentary relations.

