In a message to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the 28th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyzstan to the people and the government of the Central Asian country.

Rouhani also expressed his hope that the good relations between Tehran and Bishkek continue to grow and further expand and deepen in all political, economic and cultural areas.

