Iran’s youth produced Bavar-373 in half the time Russians would do: Hatami

Making the remarks in a local ceremony in Tehran, he said that the newly-unveiled Bavar-373 system has stunned the world.

Hatami noted that the system was designed and produced by Iranian youth experts who had the average age of 32-33.

Also known as Iranian S-300, Bavar-373 air defense missile system joined the country’s air defense network on August 22 with President Rouhani’s order. Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets flying at altitudes of up to 65 kilometers. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The long-range defense system is capable of detecting up to 300 targets simultaneously and engages six targets at a time.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on the unveiling ceremony that one of the most important features of the missile system is that the enemy has no idea what it will be encountering since all the data pertaining to the system is stored inside the country. The new system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

