Iran among top 5 manufacturers of anti-armor missiles in world

The official noted that before the Islamic Revolution Iran used to import weaponry but now the country stands among top 200 countries regarding defense industries in world.

He named Bavar 373 air defense system as one of the main achievements of Iran's defense industry after the Revolution.

Taghizadeh also said Iran is now among top five countries in nano-technology sector.

Also known as Iranian S-300, Bavar-373 air defense missile system joined the country’s air defense network on August 22 with President Rouhani’s order. Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets flying at altitudes of up to 65 kilometers. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The long-range defense system is capable of detecting up to 300 targets simultaneously and engages six targets at a time.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on the unveiling ceremony that one of the most important features of the missile system is that the enemy has no idea what it will be encountering since all the data pertaining to the system is stored inside the country. The new system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

MNA/Tasnim2195362