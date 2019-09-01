Iran unveils homegrown drone 'Kian' with pinpoint accuracy

The state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicle was unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday with Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard in attendance.

The top commander said the military drone has been developed in two versions and is aimed for conducting long reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Brigadier General Sabahifard noted that Kian has been fully designed and developed by Iranian experts and technicians within a one-year period.

“The unmanned vehicle can hit targets way beyond the country’s borders and can start its defensive mission on enemies' soil,” he said.

Speaking on Saturday, the Army Air Defense commander referred to the Islamic Republic’s significant defensive developments in recent years, saying the defense sector “is ahead of its predicted plans.”

“The train of air defense is on the rail of progress and in the Second Phase of the Revolution, it will offer many surprises which will reassure friends and frighten enemies,” he added.

Referring to recent achievements of air defense, namely Bavar-373 missile system and Falagh radar, the commander added that this progress shows Iran is capable of designing and manufacturing different equipment in the defense sector.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last week as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/4707719