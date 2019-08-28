More practical defense achievements hidden from enemies: top Iranian cmdr.

“Today, many of our [defensive] achievements are visible, but the more practical ones are concealed and will be used, if necessary, to inflict severe damage on the enemies,” Brigadier General Dadras said on Wednesday.

He noted that such stealth tools and equipment exist in the Islamic Republic military's ground, air and marine sectors.

The military chief further noted that the military also conducts several unrevealed weekly tests and practices, saying, the military forces are making every effort to keep their strength at the highest level possible.

Referring to the hostile policies of some countries toward the Islamic Republic, the commander emphasized that the Army looks deep into foreign threats and is prepared to counter them.

“We possess equipment that could punish the enemies in the furthest points if need be,” he said.

In similar remarks, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Ghasem Taghizadeh said on Saturday that “Of course we have produced a lot of missiles which are not reflected in the media due to security considerations, however, if America and the Zionist regime make any stupid mistake, we will surprise them."

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

The country unveiled a state-of-the-art air defense missile system last week (August 22) dubbed “Bavar-373”, which has been completely designed and manufactured by military experts of the Islamic Republic.

The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engage with six concurrently. A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4. The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

MNA/4704479