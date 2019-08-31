  1. Politics
31 August 2019

Iran’s air defense ahead of its plans: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the country’s air defense sector had made great progress during recent years and is ahead of its predicted plans.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Tehran while renewing allegiance to the high ideals of the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) at his mausoleum

“The train of air defense is on the rail of progress and in the Second Phase of the Revolution, it will offer many surprises which will assure friends and frighten enemies,” he added.

Referring to recent achievements of air defense, namely Bavar-373 missile system and Falagh radar, the commander added that this progress shows Iran is capable of designing and manufacturing different equipment in the defense sector.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last week as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

