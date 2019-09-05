  1. Politics
Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Bavar-373 missile system boosted Iran’s deterrence power

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Thu. that homegrown Bavar-373 defense missile system has greatly enhanced the country’s deterrence power.

Iran’s advanced homegrown Bavar-373 defense missile system will throw off enemies’ calculations threatening the Islamic Establishment, he said.

He highlighted the significance that of air defense in defending dignity, prestige and integrity of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s Army Air Defense Force has made every effort to safeguard and preserve the country’s airspace, Brigadier General Sabahifard added.

Today, air defense is a self-reliant organization and this issue has a world-class superiority in tactics and techniques, he said.

He then pointed to the high capabilities of air defense in the field of electronic warfare, saying “the achievements made in this field as well as high capabilities of air defense on the operational level will surprise the enemies of the Islamic Republic.”

