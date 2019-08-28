  1. Politics
Bavar-373 proves Iran’s technological supremacy

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday that home-made Bavar-373 missile defense system proves that Iran is one of the best among the world countries in terms of technological advancement.

He also named Iran among top world countries regarding its defense power.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the addition of home-made Bavar-373 missile defense system to the country’s network of air defense on August 22. Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets flying at altitudes of up to 65 kilometers. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The long-range defense system is capable of detecting up to 300 targets simultaneously and engages six targets at a time.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on the same date that one of the most important features of the missile system is that the enemy has no idea what it will be encountering since all the data pertaining to the system is stored inside the country. The new system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

