Defense Ministry signs MoU to develop new products

The aim of this MoU is making use of capabilities of experts, scientists, universities and knowledge-based companies to improve Iran’s defense power and also to enhance the country’s economy, said Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami at the ceremony of inking the document in Tehran on Saturday.

“According to the document, significant products in fields which are of top priority for the Defense Ministry, such as aerospace, biology, and cognition, will be designed which could create superiority in the defense sector,” said Hatami.

He went on to say that cooperation between the Defense Ministry and Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology have been in place directly or indirectly in recent years and these ties have led to great achievements in different scientific and technological sectors of the country.

Hatami noted that the MoU creates a new pattern for developing bilateral cooperation between two bodies, adding that according to the document, cooperation of scientific and technological centers in boosting defense technologies will be more influential, the process will be financially and legally supported, and the ground will be paved for mass production of products.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

