Stimulator of Bavar-373 air defense system to be unveiled

"We made our efforts to improve the Armed Force's electronic equipment to confront any little bird helicopters", the commander of Hazrat Sahib al-Zaman specialized training center of Iran Air Defense Force said.

The goal is that the armed forces, including the army and the IRGC, bring lasting peace and security to the country with a unified approach, Second brigadier general Mehdi Salehi said.

Referring to the round-the-clock threats of the enemy against the country, the commander said, "We must always be prepared to give a firm response to threats."

He also broke the news, saying that the stimulator of the homegrown long-range Bavar-373 SAM system will be unveiled on September 1, 2021.

More advanced than the S-300 missile system, the Bavar-373 air defense system is fully homegrown, impenetrable, and anti-hacking.

Bavar-373 air defense missile system has a high capability of engaging with various types of covert and stealth aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

The system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

