17 August 2019 - 18:37

Iran to develop Afghanistan electricity lines

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Managing Director of Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop Afghanistan power lines in the shortest time possible.

He made the remarks on Sat. and added, “effective plans have been foreseen. With conclusion of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), these programs can be put into operation in the shortest time possible.”

Motavalizadeh pointed to Afghanistan’s effort in attaining solar energy and added, “this opportunity can be used for solving electricity problems of Afghanistan and helping boost power network system of this neighboring country.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has currently electricity exchanges with some of neighboring countries including Armenia and Iraq, he said, adding, “with the expansion of these ties with other neighbors, Islamic Republic of Iran can be turned into an energy and electricity hub in the region.”

