Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to connect their energy systems

According to RIA Novosti, this is stated in the message of the "System Operator" (dispatcher of the Russian energy system).

It is noted that on the part of Russia, the parties to the agreement were System Operator and Rosseti, and on the part of Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerenerji and the Iranian managing company for power generation, transmission and distribution Tavanir.

In 2018 Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran created a working group to chart ways to synchronize their energy systems.

The work group includes 18 people (six from each side). It is tasked with preparing a feasibility study of integrating the power systems of the three countries.

Electricity experts from Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan were in Moscow, discussing technicalities of creating an energy corridor that envisages the export of electricity from Russia to Azerbaijan and Iran, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said last year.

In 2015, Iran and Azerbaijan signed MoU on the exchange of electricity. The two neighbors can exchange close to 700 megawatts on a yearly basis.

Iran’s annual electricity export to neighboring countries is almost 2,000 megawatts with the bulk going to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq.

ZZ/IRN83437113