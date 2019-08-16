20 power plant units to be inaugurated by yearend

He made the remarks on Thu. in the inaugural ceremony of a 7-MW powerplant in Sarbisheh, Birjand, and also 165 projects of South Khorasan Electricity Distribution Company.

Despite unjust sanctions imposed against the country, the power industry of the country plays its important role in helping the economy of the country grow in various fields, energy minister highlighted.

He pointed to the renewable power plants and added, “the Ministry of Energy has taken effective measures in the sector of renewable power plants, so that the country has high potentials in solar and wind energies.”

He went on to say that his ministry tries to increase production capacity of wind and solar power plants in South Khorasan province by 100 and 20 megawatts respectively at the end of the current administration.

