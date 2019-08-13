Police capture 129kg of heroin in Alborz province

Police Chief of Alborz Province Lieutenant Ali Asgari said the illicit haul was captured in a joint operation by the police forces of Alborz and Tehran province.

Over 10 tons of different illicit drugs were seized in Alborz province in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20), which indicates more than 50% increase compared with its past year.

The drugs included over 5.5 tons of opium, close to 2 tons of morphine, 846 kg hashish, and 1,060 kg of other illicit drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/4691505