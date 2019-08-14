Drug trafficking bands dismantled in SW Iran

General Fazlollah Borzouie, the Deputy Police Chief of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province said on Wednesday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 307 kg of illicit drugs and busted three drug-smuggling gangs.

Five smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 270 kg opium, 30 kg crystal and 7 kg heroine, along with two vehicles were seized, he added.

He mentioned that 1.460 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending July 22, 2019) in the province, adding that the level of drug discoveries have increased %7 compared to the corresponding period last year.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

