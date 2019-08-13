  1. Politics
Drug trafficking band dismantled in SE Iran

ZAHEDAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Anti-narcotics police have busted a drug-smuggling gang in the southeastern city of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province, and captured a big haul of illicit drugs.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said the anti-narcotics police in cooperation with the intelligence forces busted a gang of smugglers who were trying to transport 1,095 kilograms of opium to the central parts of the country.

During the operation, one smuggler was killed and two were captured, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

