Police seize 285kg of opium in Iran’s Semnan

Police Chief Semnan province General Abdollah Hassani said Monday that the police forces seized 285kg opium which was destined for Seman province from Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

Also one smuggler was arrested during the operation, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/FNA13980514000328