Police seize 189kg of drugs in Yazd

The commander of Yazd province’s anti-narcotics police Colonol Ali Afkhami said on Saturday that the police forces identified and seized 189 kilograms of illicit drugs during an operation in Yazd which was destined to Tehran.

189kg opium was confiscated and one smuggle was arrested and has been handed over to the judicial officials, he added.

Over 10 tons of illicit drugs have been identified and confiscated by Iranian anti-narcotics police in Yazd province since the start of the year 1398 (March 21, 2019).

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

