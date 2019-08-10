Police seize 563kg of drugs in Iran’s Fars

Police Chief of Fars province Brigadier General Roham Bakhsh Habibi said Saturday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 305 kg of illicit drugs and two smugglers have been arrested during an operation in Neyriz.

In another operation in Bavanat, one smuggler has been arrested, in addition to confiscation of 209 kg opium and 49 kg hashish were seized, he added.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

