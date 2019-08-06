  1. Politics
Police seize 12 tons of illicit drugs in Yazd

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The police forces of Yazd Province, Iran, have seized 12 tons of illegal drugs during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending July 22, 2019) in the province.

Police Chief of Yazd Province General Mohammad Reza Mirheidari said Tuesday that 12 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending July 22, 2019) in the province, adding that the level of drug discoveries have increased compared to the corresponding period last year.

The last drug shipment has been seized on Tuesday morning in the province, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

