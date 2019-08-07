Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in Iran’s Saravan

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Wednesday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 1.531 tons of illicit drugs during an operation in Saravan.

Two smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,416 kg opium, 20 kg heroine, 49 kg hashish and 45 kg of other illicit drugs, along with two AK47 rifle, and a large number of cartridges were seized, he added.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

