Anti-narcotics police bust 75kg of narcotics in Iran’s Fars Prov.

Colonel Heidar Sousani, the Deputy Police Chief of Bushehr Province said on Monday that the illicit haul was captured in a joint operation by the police forces of Bushehr and Fars provinces.

The smuggler was trying to transfer the narcotics to Fars province from Bushehr, southern province of Iran, he added.

During the operation, one smuggler has been arrested in addition to confiscation of 75kg opium, Sousani mentioned.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to drug kingpins in Europe. Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

