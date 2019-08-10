Iranian teenage girls win world Cadet Taekwondo C’ships

The World Cadet Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on Wednesday, ended today with victories for the Iranian girl and the Russian boy teams.

The Iranian girls won the world title after collecting 6 gold medals and a silver medal, while the teenage Iranian boys became vice-champion with a gold, a silver and 4 bronze medals.

The Iranian female fighters collected 818 points to win the world championships for the 3rd time, followed by Thai and South Korean teams in the second and third places with 366 and 197 points, respectively.

The teenage Iranian boys also won the second place with 287 points, while the Russian boys took the first place with 649 points. Ukraine stood in the third place after Russia and Iran with 270 points, followed by Thailand and Taiwan teams.

