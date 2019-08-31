Iran taekwondo learns rivals at World Martial Arts event

The international martial arts competition has announced the draw for pumsae and Kuorugi competitions and Iran has been seeded alongside the teams of South Korea and Taiwan.

The competitions will kick off in South Korea’s Chungju tomorrow.

Two teams from each group will advance from the group stage.

Iranian team, comprised of Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Erfan Nazemi, Kimia Hemmati and Kimia Alizadeh departed for South Korea on Thursday night.

The event has brought together about 4,000 martial arts masters and officials from 100 countries worldwide, according to Yonhap News Agency.

