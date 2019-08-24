Iran crowned at 2019 WT World Cup Team Championships

In the final bout of men’s category on Saturday, the Iranian team defeated a team from South Korea 71-66 to lift the trophy.

The Iranian team, comprised of Hossein Latifi, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Sina Bahrami, Erfan Nazemi and Saeid Rajabi, first overpowered Kazakhstan 48-33 before gaining a 66-53 win over the host, China, in the semifinal.

Azad University team was dispatched to the world event as the champion of Iran’s taekwondo league.

The 2019 edition of WT World Cup Team Championships kicked off on Friday in China’s Wuxi with 97 practitioners from 10 countries participating in male, female and mixed-gender categories. The event will wrap up on August 25.

Prior to this event, WT World Cup Team Poomsae Championships was also held in the Chinese city where Iranian practitioners managed to earn two golds, one silver and one bronze.

MAH/ 83449027