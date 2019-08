TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian female Taekwondo practitioner Sanaz Abbaspour defeated all her opponents in the 2019 World Cadet Taekwondo Championships underway in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent to bag the -44kg category gold medal. Here you can see her match against South Korea's Do-Yeong Yoon in as her first step to snatch the gold.