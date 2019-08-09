  1. Sports
9 August 2019 - 19:13

Iranian girls add two gold to team’s tally: World Cadet Taekwondo C’ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Iranian teen fighters grabbed two golds and two silvers in the 2019 edition of World Cadet Taekwondo Championships at Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

Sanaz Abbaspour defeated Kazakhstan’s Aisha Adilbekkyzy in the final of women’s -44kg category to snatch the gold medal. Sarah Chaari of Belgium and Spain’s Elsa Hernandez Vazquez collected bronze medals.

In women’s -55kg category, Iran’s Pouneh Jafar Salehi grabbed another gold overpowering Republic of Korea’s Jiyeon Kim in the final. Vitaliya Lazuta of Belarus and Pei-Yu Yao of Chinese Taipei received bronze medals of this category.

Setayesh Ghahremani settled for the silver medal of women’s -59kg after a defeat against Ava Lee of the US. Bronze medals of this category went to Daria Kulakovskaia and Neus Valbuena Sanchez from Russian and Spain respectively.

And in men’s -41kg category, Amirhossein Norouzi suffered a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Zafarbek Karimov in the final match. Tzu-I Chan of Chinese Taipei and Haiti’s Ryan Martine won bronze medals.

Earlier in Day 1 and Day two of the event, Iranian athletes managed to win three gold and three bronze medals.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

