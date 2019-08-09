Iranian girls add two gold to team’s tally: World Cadet Taekwondo C’ships

Sanaz Abbaspour defeated Kazakhstan’s Aisha Adilbekkyzy in the final of women’s -44kg category to snatch the gold medal. Sarah Chaari of Belgium and Spain’s Elsa Hernandez Vazquez collected bronze medals.

In women’s -55kg category, Iran’s Pouneh Jafar Salehi grabbed another gold overpowering Republic of Korea’s Jiyeon Kim in the final. Vitaliya Lazuta of Belarus and Pei-Yu Yao of Chinese Taipei received bronze medals of this category.

Setayesh Ghahremani settled for the silver medal of women’s -59kg after a defeat against Ava Lee of the US. Bronze medals of this category went to Daria Kulakovskaia and Neus Valbuena Sanchez from Russian and Spain respectively.

And in men’s -41kg category, Amirhossein Norouzi suffered a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Zafarbek Karimov in the final match. Tzu-I Chan of Chinese Taipei and Haiti’s Ryan Martine won bronze medals.

Earlier in Day 1 and Day two of the event, Iranian athletes managed to win three gold and three bronze medals.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

