Iran’s mixed team wins silver at 2019 WT World Cup Team C'ships

The Iranian mixed-gender Azad University team, comprised of Erfan Nazemi, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Kimia Alizadeh and Kimia Hemmati, conceded a 50-26 defeat to the host country in the final bout and received the silver medal. They had earlier overpowered a team from Côte d'Ivoire 47-13 before gaining a narrow 40-38 win over Russia's representative in a thrilling encounter.

On Saturday and in men’s category, Iran’s Azad University team earned the title with a win over South Korea in the final.

Azad University team was dispatched to the world event as the champion of Iran’s taekwondo league.

The 2019 edition of WT World Cup Team Championships was held on August 23-25 in China’s Wuxi with 97 practitioners from 10 countries participating in male, female and mixed-gender categories. China also won the female category.

Prior to this event, WT World Cup Team Poomsae Championships was also held in the Chinese city where Iranian practitioners managed to earn two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

