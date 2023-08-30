Iran wins two medals at 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet C’ship

On the second day of the Sarajevo 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, Kosar Ojaghloo snatched the silver medal in the final of the W-156cm.

Ojaghloo defeated rivals from Australia (2-0), Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0), Armenia (2-0), and the US (2-0) to reach the final.

In the final, she faced her South Korean opponent Garam Kim, and lost the game 2-1 to stand in the second place of the sporting event.

Another Iranian athlete Yasan Jafari won the bronze medal in the M-160cm.

Jafari beat opponents from Brazil (2-0), Saudi Arabia (2-1), and the US (2-1) to reach the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, an Iranian athlete lost the game against his South Korean contestant Donggun Lee (2-0) and stood in third place.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships is underway in Sarajevo, Bosnia from August 28-31.

