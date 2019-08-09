2 golds, 2 bronzes for Iranian teens on day two of World Taekwondo C’ship

Iran's Zahra Zarin Naal beat Thailand's Pacharaporn Sukhamon 39-28 on Thursday in the women's under-41 kilograms final to stand in the first place, and Turkey’s Zeynep Nur Saricicek and Australia's Tiarnagh Sweeney stood at third place.

Mobina Bakhshi, another Iranian gold winner, defeated Natalia Andrea Mendivelso from Colombia 15-14 in the women’s under-47kg. Chiang Chih Yun from China Taipei and Beth Christy from Great Britain reached the bronze.

Pooyan Jafarsalehi and Amirhossein Mataji Nimvar were the Iranian bronze winners on day two of the competitions.

Jafarsalehi shared his third-place with Belarus' Aliaksandr Kazlou in the men’s under-37kg, standing behind Thailand's Ittiporn Sinsang and Russia's Damir Akhmetov, who won the gold and silver respectively.

Nimvar also jointly stood with Azerbaijan's Nizami Hajiyev in the third place of the men’s under-53kg, where Russia's Ramazan Ramazanov claimed a gold, beating Bulgaria's Denis Dimitrov 34-14 in the final.

On day one, Iran’s Mobina Nematzadeh had also won a gold medal in the women’s under-51kg final by beating South Korea’s Kim Gahyeon 24-4 in the final.

Mohammad Mahdi Taherkhani had also won a bronze medal in the men’s over-65kg.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

