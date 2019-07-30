Iran acquires knowhow to repair gas turbines: oil min. website

The NIGTC CEO Saeid Tavakoli said the company carried out turbine overhaul projects by fully relying on domestic contractors, adding the technical knowhow for repairing SGT600 Siemens turbines was one of the latest achievements by Iranian experts in the company, Oil Ministry news website SHANA reported on Tuesday.

Tavakoli said this achievement meant that 350,000 euros were saved for repairing each turbine operating by the company.

He added "for many years, it was not possible to operate some of these turbines due to thermal vibrations, which have been sorted out by qualified Iranian experts after extensive performance testing."

In the field of maintenance and repair of turbochargers, implementation of preventive maintenance optimization (PMO) and turbine Condition-Based maintenance (CBM), we have been able to extend the service life of the rotary equipment by up to 25% beyond their nameplate lifespan, he said.

Currently, about 300 turbines are being operated in Iran’s gas distribution network and these achievements can be used to prolong their operational life, according to SHANA.

KI/PR