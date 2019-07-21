PEDEC enhances Yaran joint oilfield output using mobile processing unit

Hamoon Kazemeini, the head of the South Yaran Oil Field Development Project, announced the launch of the MOS in the field, saying the system is expected to help reach maximum production of oil from the wells of this joint field.

After installing the device in a safe place and ensuring connections, the flow of oil is directed to the MOS and after hitting the distributing tray, the gas flows upwards and the oil downwards, and after the stabilization of the oil, the pump is set on and the oil level is tuned and controlled by an automatic valve, he said.

So far, vetting of the companies providing this device has been carried out and the assessments are in their final stages by PEDEC, which is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company.

According to Kazemeini, the companies providing these services are completely Iranian and have been visited by experienced technical and engineering teams.

Mobile Oil Separator (MOS) is a device for separating gas from crude oil and pumping it to the pipeline during the drilling, repairing, acidizing and testing of oil wells. The device is mobile and it is possible to utilize it on any needed oil well and then easily transfer and install it on another one. It is composed of three units which are installed on trailers.

MNA/SHANA