NIDC drills 41 oil, gas wells in 4 months

Mohammad Ale-Khamis, the deputy managing director of NIDC, said on Sunday that the wells included appraisal as well as workover wells.

According to him, 29 wells were drilled in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), while two others were drilled in central fields, three in offshore fields, three were ordered by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) and four others were ordered by other companies in the country.

Totally, NIDC rigs drilled 50,929 meters of wells during the 4 months, he added, saying that 13 drilling rigs were currently operating in various offshore or onshore fields.

NIDC has 75 drilling rigs, 68 of which are being used in the joint oilfields, namely South Azadegan, 80 km west of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province along the Iran-Iraq border, Azar in Ilam Province as well as South Pars, the world's largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The state-owned company is responsible for drilling rigs operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, Iranian Offshore Oil Company and Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.

MNA/SHANA