ICOFC begins project to boost production at Sa’adat Abad oil field

According to the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company, the project began on July 17, 2019, with IRR 2,245 billion of investment, SHANA reported.

Ramin Hatami, the CEO of the company, said the project was being carried out by domestic private companies in two phases of underground and surface.

He said two wells, an appraisal and a development well, were to be drilled in the field for the purposes of the project which also entails installation of power generation facilities near the field.

This project is a part of master plan to develop the three fields of Sa’adat Abad, Danan and Naft Shahr, he added.

The projects are being developed under EPC/EPD contracts by domestic companies.

MNA/SHANA