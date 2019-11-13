  1. Politics
Army commander pays inspection visit to Shahid Yassini air base

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi has paid an inspection visit to Shahid Yassini airbase in the southern city of Bushehr.

Several projects including unmanned guided planes, upgraded simulators, as well as online simultaneous training platforms and the overhaul section of F-4 fighters at Shahid Yassini airbase were inaugurated by the young Iranian military experts in the presence of Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

During this visit, instances of drones upgraded according to new requirements as well as a drone-to-drone co-operation plan were first presented.

Next, an upgraded F-4 aircraft simulator that allows pilots to perform different kinds of tactical aerial actions was followed. The plan enhances the quality of training and skills of pilots on real battlefields.

Among other projects inaugurated during the inspection visit today was the overhaul section of F-4 fighters, which was inaugurated by young Iranian military experts.

The overhaul project will save the country a lot of money in addition to increasing the capabilities of the Iranian air forces.

Increasing the ability to detect and track various targets and thus improve the operational capability of these fighters is another advantage of this system.

Major General Mousavi also visited the online simultaneous multipurpose training system that enables the simultaneous training of young officers at various bases.

