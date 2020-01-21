Iran launches 1st domestically-manufactured turbine in gas transmission network: official

The Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) for Research and Innovation Affairs Mohsen Mazloum Farsibaaf made the remarks on Tue. in the 16th Kish International Energy Exhibition and said that Islamic Republic of Iran has attained technical knowhow and knowledge of the first national gas turbine and added, “this 25-megawatt turbine has been commissioned by expert domestic engineers.”

He pointed to Iran’s attaining to technical knowhow and knowledge of designing and manufacturing 25-megawatt turbines in industries of the country and added, “a 25-megawatt turbine has been installed and commissioned by expert domestic engineers in Dehagh gas-boosting pressure installations.”

He pointed out that this domestically-manufactured gas turbine has been designed and manufactured at the unsparing support of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and cooperation of Oil Turbo Compressor Construction Company jointly.

Designing and manufacturing new turbines for the certain conditions in gas industry is underway, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Farsibaaf pointed to the planning for designing and manufacturing smart pigs in gas industry and added, “the first smart pig will be manufactured in cooperation with the Iranian knowledge-based companies.”

He also revealed attaining Iran to the technical knowhow and knowledge of manufacturing smart pig for 30-inch gas pipeline and added, “pilot operation of these turbines has started in gas transmission network and mass production of these turbines with completely native technology will kick off as of the next year (to start March 21, 2020).”

The 16th Kish International Energy Exhibition was kicked off on Mon. Jan. 20 with a focus on introducing domestic capacities and strategies of confronting sanctions effects in oil, gas, refining and petrochemical industries.

