The latest report of Iran Thermal Power Generation Company showed that 49 thermal power plants, with the production capacity of 5,845 megawatts, were launched in 11th government.

With the construction of new 20 power plants, the number of thermals power plants in the country hit 69 in the current administration.

The total nominal capacity of these 69 power plants stood at 8,991 megawatts.

MA/IRN83417975