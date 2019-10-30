Iran exporting gas micro-turbine to Europe

Gas micro-turbines are of the macro technological plans which were produced by a knowledge-based company in response to one of the national requirements of the country and currently, Iran is exporting these products to European countries.

According to the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, micro-turbines are rather a new technology which can provide user with this capability to produce electricity in residential house or any other places.

These small-scale turbines are used as ordinary and conventional flares and can generate heat and steam in engine houses.

Principally, micro-turbines are a type of combustion turbines that can generate both heat and electricity in a relatively small-scale dimension.

As compared with other technologies with small-scale dimensions, micro-turbines have salient advantages such as being equipped with less moving parts, compact size, lighter weight, lower electricity cost and wasted fuel usage.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of a knowledge-based company Seyyed Mohammad Mohseni made the remarks on Wed. and added, “we managed to manufacture the smallest gas turbine in size using the research and development (R&D) unit.”

Presently, these gas micro-turbines are exported to the countries including UK, Germany and Canada, he said, adding, “despite facing problems ahead of exporting these products to other countries, we could maintain our export market.”

