South Pars 14 offshore sector to come online in Sep.

Currently, the two platforms of SP14 are producing 28 mcm/d of gas. The third platform of this phase was loaded out in Bandar Abbas recently and moved to its location at 14B.

Speaking to Iran Petroleum, Mohammad Mehdi Tavasolipour, manager of SP14 project, said the chain of the offshore sector of this project would be completed before winter. That would bring gas recovery from SP14 to 56 mcm/d. The first gas train of this project is also coming online this year.

Installation and launch of a platform takes between 30 and 45 days. Therefore, gas recovery from this platform would be possible at the rate of 14 mcm/d in September, he said.

According to the project manager, platform 14D, a satellite platform and the last platform at SP14, is in the final phase of construction. It will be installed in October. "It shows that before the arrival of winter, 14 mcm/d of gas would be recovered from this platform and the chain for the recovery of 56 mcm/d of rich gas, mainly in its offshore sector, will be completed."

"Since the onshore refinery of this phase is not complete yet, the gas recovered from these platforms was delivered to the refinery of SP12 via a pipeline connecting SP12 and SP14. By using the untapped capacity of this phase, processing and sweetening operations will be carried out," he added.

The contract for SP14 development was struck in June 2010 between the National Iranian Oil Company and eight contractors.

According to Mohammad Meshkinfam, CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company, 60 mcm/d would be added to the South Pars gas production capacity this year. Therefore, gas production capacity in the South Pars gas field would reach 600 mcm/d by next March.

MNA/SHANA