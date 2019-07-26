"Iran Plast" to highlight knowledge-based firms in polymer industry

Reza Khalaj, the Director of the Exhibition, in a meeting with Hamed Azizi, Director of the Center for Polymer Technology Development on Thursday emphasized the integrated presence of knowledge-based companies in the 13th Iran Plast Exhibition, adding, “although production and development of products and salable technology processes is one of the major goals of the center, Iran Plast can be a good platform for introduction and commercialization of research achievements.”

He said efforts were being made to present capabilities and accomplishments of knowledge-based companies in the field of polymer and petrochemicals in a fair and reasonable manner during the showcase, stating that "in addition to allocating appropriate space and special discounts for this group of participants, we are seeking to turn Iran Plast into an effective platform for exchange of technology between the owners of these companies and domestic and foreign industrial units.”

The 13th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (Iran Plast 2019) will be held in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from September 22 to 25.

The expo seeks to help bolster business activities for domestic plastic industries and facilitate their access to global markets.

The 13th Iran Plast will be held in four sections including raw materials, final and semi-final items, machinery, and equipment and services.

MA/SHANA