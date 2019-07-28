Iran not to compromise on its national interests, security: Kharrazi

Kamal Kharrazi, Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council, made the remarks in a meeting with a Chinese delegation headed by Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), who arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

Kharazzi, who has previously served as Iran’s foreign minister, referred to the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei’s insistence on expanding bilateral relations with China as well as the joint strategic statement by the two countries’ presidents, saying that “both Iran and China are opposed to US’s unilateralism and hegemony.”

He described Iran and China’s economies as complementary to each other, while also stressing the need for developing security cooperation between the two sides.

The former top Iranian diplomat referred to shooting downing a US drone and seizure of a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf recently by Iran, saying that the two incidents must have proven that Iran does not compromise on its national interests and security.

Song Tao, for his part, expressed his country’s appreciation to Iran for its support during trade war with the US, adding that the two countries have many potentials to develop bilateral relations.

The Chinese official added that China's political will to develop relations with Tehran and to implement the JCPOA is unchangeable.

He further held the US responsible for the failure of Iran nuclear deal implementation.

