Development of Iran-China ties to benefit global peace, security: Larijani

He made the remark in a Tuesday meeting with Song Tao, the visiting head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“Consultations between Iran and China, with other friend countries on our side, can serve as a front against the US’ hostility and neutralize its effect,” said Larijani, adding “at the same time, the success of this plan depends on practical measures and moving forward.”

The Parliament speaker then stressed that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian government are keen on expanding relations with China, adding that the Iranian Parliament also supports this approach.

For his part, the Chinese official noted the complicated developments in the region and the world, calling for the implementation of agreements signed between the two countries.

“China supports Iran’s efforts to preserve the nuclear deal as well as the implementation of commitments by all sides to the agreement,” he stressed.

He went on to add, “at the moment, Iran and China are faced with the US’ pressure and bullying. One of the aims of this visit was to establish coordination between the two countries in countering the US’ unilateral and domineering measures.”

MNA/4680531