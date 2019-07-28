All JCPOA signatories call for saving the pact: China

"All parties expressed their commitment to the obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to continue its implementation in a balanced way", Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Fu Cong told reporters, according to Sputnik.

"The parties also expressed support for the attempts of China to implement the JCPOA, in particular on the issue of supporting trade and stable relations with Iran", Fu Cong said.

“The INSTEX issue was also raised. As for China’s concern, we call for expanding INSTEX to include other areas of the economy. We also call for expanding this tool for everyone, for third countries”, he also added.

Representatives of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) held a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Sunday in an emergency meeting of JCPOA joint commission in a bid to save Iran’s nuclear deal. The meeting was held amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region and Iran's recent actions in reducing its JCPOA commitments in a reaction to lack of action on the part of the remaining signatories to the deal after the US illegal withdrawal.

According to Reuters, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who was representing Iran at the talks said after the meeting that “the atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments.”

Meanwhile, after the meeting, the Russian representative also said that all participants are fully committed to deal.

KI/Sputnik