Iran welcomes any step for resolving disputes in region

He made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Cheung Hua and said, “the two countries of Iran and China enjoy high potentials and can boost the level of their cooperation optimally.”

US imposition of sanctions on Iran has created serious problem ahead of bilateral ties between Iran and China, Kharrazi added.

Kharrazi hailed Chinese stance with regards to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stated, “unfortunately, US unilateral withdrawal from 2015 Iran nuclear deal has jeopardized this international deal and forced Iran to reduce its JCPOA commitments in line with maintaining its interests within the framework of rules and regulations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi pointed to the age-old and longstanding ties between Iran and China, which dates back to many years ago, and added, “the two countries of Iran and China have a special place in the international arena.”

He welcomed setting up Iranology Center in China and its interaction with Sinology Center in Iran and emphasized the need for strengthening scientific and academic exchanges between the two countries.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Cheung Hua expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation of Chinese think-tank centers with Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and added, “Iran-China relations are strategic and mutual trust between the two countries is strengthening.”

The cooperation level of the two countries of Iran and China is on the growth track especially in recent years, he said, adding, “it is tried to strengthen relations between the two countries.”

