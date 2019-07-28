Iran not to allow US, UK to take control of Hormuz Strait

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with a Chinese delegation headed by Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), who arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, Rezaei expressed his appreciation to Song Tao for the good cooperation of China’s ruling party with the Iranian Expediency Council (EC).

The EC secretary also referred to the Iranian Parliament speaker’s visit to China as indicating the start of a new phase in strategic relations between Iran and China.

He further attached great importance to the Chinese delegation’s visit to Tehran, expressing hope that the level of the two countries’ relations would increase to a considerable extent after their visit.

Rezaei also pointed to the new developments in the region, saying “we live in the energy region of the world. Any kind of insecurity and conflict in this region would carry harm to global peace and security.”

He added “Americans and Britain have been fanning the flames of war in the Persian Gulf region and they want to pretend they have control over the Strait of Hormuz and the movement of vessels. Of course, we do not allow this to happen. In the meantime, we expect cooperation from our friends in China.”

Rezaei added that Iran is not seeking war but will defend itself, while saying that the Americans want conflict and seek to increase the tensions.

“Persian Gulf security is our security and we have to respond to their attacks and destabilizing actions in order to maintain security,” the EC secretary said, adding “we want free shipping and security in the Persian Gulf.”

He welcomed the Chinese One Belt, One Road Initiative, saying that a special role and position need to be set aside for Iran in that plan.

The head of the visiting Chinese Song Tao said “the mission of the delegation is to strengthen the strategic coordination and dialogue between the two countries and we are willing to confront challenges and problems together.”

Tao added that “there are complicated and rapid developments happening on the international stage that have created challenges for the countries of China and Iran, but our resolve and determination is to support Iran’s legal and legitimate rights to development and progress.”

