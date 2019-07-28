Chinese's ruling party delegation in Iran for bilateral ties

Gholamali Haddad Adel, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, welcomed the Chinese delegation here in Tehran.

Song Tao and his accompanying delegation are making the visit upon the official invitation of Iran’s Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

The Chinese delegation is slated to hold meetings with Expediency Council’s head and secretary, Parliament speaker and a host of other high-ranking officials of the country during their stay in Tehran.

Enhancing strategic cooperation between the two countries and also discussing the latest developments in the world and in the region has been named as the main aims of this visit.

MAH/IRN 83414280