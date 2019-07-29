Oil price shrinks after Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna

Brent crude futures were down by 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $63.09 a barrel by 0717 GMT. Prices rose 1.6% last week, Reuters news agency reported.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $56.00 a barrel. WTI gained 1% last week.

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal entitled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

MA/PR